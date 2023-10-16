New Entertainment Releases: Highlights of Movies, Music, TV Shows, and Video Games

Looking for some fresh entertainment options? The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists have selected a range of movies, music, TV shows, and video games that are worth your time. Here are some highlights:

New Movies to Stream

– “The Pigeon Tunnel” is a documentary based on interviews with renowned spy novelist John le Carré, who discusses his career, books, and historical truth. It offers a fascinating glimpse into the life of one of the greatest writers of the 20th century.

– DreamWorks Animation presents “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken,” a coming-of-age tale about a 15-year-old who is actually a powerful Kraken passing as a human. This film explores themes of difference and identity with humor and heart.

– “Polite Society” is a comedic action movie about two British-Pakistani sisters with different dreams. Ria wants to be a stuntwoman, while Lena faces an arranged marriage. Their clash leads to a rollicking adventure that blends Jane Austen with kung-fu.

New Music to Stream

– Salt-N-Pepa’s groundbreaking femininity, activism, and unabashed sexuality paved the way for future artists in hip-hop. Universal Music Group is re-releasing their album “Very Necessary” to celebrate 50 years of hip-hop and the 30th anniversary of the album. This re-release includes bonus tracks and alternative mixes.

– The Rolling Stones are releasing their first album of original material in 18 years, titled “Hackney Diamonds.” This multigenerational record showcases the band’s rock ‘n’ roll vitality and features guest appearances from Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, and Stevie Wonder.

New TV Shows to Stream

– “Living for the Dead” is a new Hulu series executive produced and narrated Kristen Stewart. It follows a group of five queer ghost hunters with diverse skills as they confront spirits and clear haunted spaces. Think “Queer Eye” meets “Ghost Hunters.”

– Comedian Heather McMahan’s first network comedy special, “The Son I Never Had,” brings her relatable and outrageous humor to the screen. McMahan has gained popularity through her podcast, “Absolutely Not,” and hilarious Instagram account.

New Video Games to Play

– Sonic the Hedgehog returns with “Sonic Superstars,” a side-scrolling, running-and-jumping game that pays homage to the Sega Genesis era. Players can expect all the classic Sonic elements: loop-the-loops, springs, and collecting gold rings.

– Mario also makes a comeback with “Super Mario Bros. Wonder,” delivering the familiar block-breaking, mushroom-eating, and warp-pipe-traveling gameplay. This game brings new surprises, like Mario transforming into an elephant.

These are just a few highlights of the new entertainment releases available for streaming and playing. Enjoy these captivating movies, music, TV shows, and video games as they provide a fresh and entertaining experience.

Sources:

– AP Film Writer Jake Coyle

– AP Music Writer Maria Sherman

– Alicia Rancilio