Exciting New Entertainment Options to Stream

This article highlights some of the latest movies, music, series, and video games that are worth checking out on various streaming platforms. One notable film is “The Pigeon Tunnel,” a documentary featuring interviews with acclaimed spy novelist John le Carré. The film delves into his career and thoughts on historical truth, providing a fascinating look into the mind of this renowned writer.

Another movie to stream is DreamWorks Animation’s “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken,” a coming-of-age tale about a 15-year-old girl who is secretly a mighty Kraken. The film explores themes of generational sisterhood and embracing one’s differences.

For those seeking some action-comedy, “Polite Society” is a fantastic choice. Directed Nida Manzoor, the film tells the story of British-Pakistani sisters with contrasting dreams. It combines Jane Austen’s charm with kung-fu flair, delivering an entertaining and unique experience for viewers.

In the music realm, Salt-N-Pepa’s iconic album “Very Necessary” is being re-released to celebrate its 30th anniversary. This record paved the way for future artists with its empowering and unapologetic femininity.

The Rolling Stones are also back with their highly anticipated album “Hackney Diamonds.” Produced Andrew Watt, the album showcases the band’s rock ‘n’ roll vitality and features exciting collaborations with the likes of Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, and Stevie Wonder.

Moving on to series, “Living for the Dead” is a new Hulu show executive produced and narrated Kristen Stewart. This series follows a group of queer ghost hunters as they travel to haunted locations, using their unique skills to confront spirits and clear spaces.

Comedian Heather McMahan’s first network comedy special, “The Son I Never Had,” is a humorous and relatable performance that will leave viewers entertained. McMahan has gained popularity through her podcast and hilarious Instagram account.

The video game world also has some exciting releases. Fans of Sonic the Hedgehog can enjoy “Sonic Superstars,” a classic 2-D side-scrolling game that captures the essence of the original Sega Genesis experience. Additionally, Mario makes a comeback in “Super Mario Bros. Wonder,” providing players with the nostalgic fun and adventure that has made the franchise beloved.

These are just a few of the many entertainment options available for streaming, offering a diverse range of content for everyone’s preferences and interests.

