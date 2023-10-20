New Movies, Music, TV Shows, and Games to Stream

In the world of entertainment, there are always new movies, music, TV shows, and games to look forward to. This article highlights some of the latest releases that are worth checking out.

One of the notable movies available for streaming is “The Pigeon Tunnel.” This documentary features interviews with John le Carré, the renowned spy novelist, before his death in 2020. Directed Errol Morris, the film delves into Carré’s career as a spy and his writing, providing insights into one of the greatest writers of the 20th century.

For those who enjoy animated films, “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken” is a coming-of-age tale with a twist. The main character, Ruby, is a 15-year-old who is secretly a Kraken, a mighty sea creature. The film explores themes of sisterhood and embracing one’s differences.

Another movie worth streaming is “Polite Society.” Directed Nida Manzoor, it follows the story of two British-Pakistani sisters with different dreams. Ria aspires to be a stuntwoman, while Lena’s artistic hopes are overshadowed an arranged marriage. The film combines elements of action and comedy, blending Jane Austen’s sensibilities with kung-fu flair.

In the world of music, the 30th anniversary of Salt-N-Pepa’s album “Very Necessary” is being celebrated with a re-release. This influential album paved the way for future artists and showcased the group’s no-nonsense femininity and activism.

The Rolling Stones are also making waves with their latest album, “Hackney Diamonds.” This record marks their first release of original material in 18 years and features a mix of guest appearances, including Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, and Stevie Wonder. The album is a testament to the band’s ongoing vitality and experimentation.

On the TV front, “Living for the Dead” is a new Hulu series that combines elements of “Queer Eye” with “Ghost Hunters.” The show follows a group of queer ghost hunters who use their unique skills to confront spirits and clear haunted spaces. Executive produced and narrated Kristen Stewart, this series offers a unique twist on the paranormal genre.

Comedian Heather McMahan’s first network comedy special, “The Son I Never Had,” is now available to stream. McMahan’s relatable and outrageous humor has gained her a significant following through her podcast and social media.

Lastly, video game enthusiasts can look forward to the return of two iconic characters. Sonic the Hedgehog is back with “Sonic Superstars,” a 2-D side-scrolling game reminiscent of the Sega Genesis era. Meanwhile, Mario returns in “Super Mario Bros. Wonder,” offering classic platforming action with new twists.

These are just a few of the latest releases in the world of entertainment. Whether you’re a fan of movies, music, TV shows, or games, there’s something new and exciting to enjoy.

