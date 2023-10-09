New Entertainment Releases: Movies, Music, and TV Shows

The entertainment industry continues to release exciting new content for you to enjoy. From movies to music and TV shows, there is something for everyone. Here are some of the latest releases that are worth checking out.

Movies to Stream

One movie that has gained attention is “The Burial,” a courtroom drama starring Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones. The film delves into a contract dispute between two funeral home owners, shedding light on race, inequality, and corruption within the “death care” industry. Another standout film is “The Black Phone,” a horror flick featuring Ethan Hawke as a serial killer. It takes audiences on a suspenseful journey as a young boy communicates with the killer’s previous victims through a broken telephone. Additionally, there is “Renfield,” a Dracula movie starring Nicolas Cage and directed Chris McKay. Though it had mixed reviews, Cage’s performance as a vampire has been praised.

Music to Stream

Troye Sivan’s third album, “Something to Give Each Other,” offers a unique blend of pop and experimentalism. The lead single, “Rush,” captures the essence of the album with its falsetto vocals and powerful lyrics. Another highly anticipated album is Offset’s “Set It Off.” This is his sophomore solo album and the first since the death of his cousin Takeoff. The album features energetic trap music and collaborations with notable artists such as Cardi B.

TV Shows to Stream

For those interested in documentaries, “Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover” offers an in-depth look at Musk’s acquisition of the social platform and the controversial decisions he has made as its owner. If you’re a fan of the iconic character Dr. Frasier Crane, you’ll be delighted to know that Kelsey Grammer is reprising the role in a new Paramount+ sitcom called “Frasier.” The show follows Frasier’s return to Boston, where his son and nephew are located. Lastly, Netflix presents “The Fall of the House of Usher,” a new eerie series based on Edgar Allan Poe’s short story. It features a talented cast, including Carla Gugino and Mark Hamill, and promises to deliver a compelling storyline.

These are just a few of the latest releases in the entertainment industry. Whether you’re in the mood for a thrilling movie, catchy music, or captivating TV shows, there is plenty to choose from. So grab your popcorn, sit back, and enjoy the entertainment that awaits you.

Sources:

– AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr

– AP Music Writer Maria Sherman