New Entertainment Releases: Courtroom Drama, Music Albums, and Reality Game Show

A range of exciting new entertainment releases is coming soon to your screens. Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones star in the captivating courtroom drama “The Burial,” available on Prime Video. Loosely inspired a true story, this film delves into issues of race, inequality, and corruption in the funeral industry. Other standout releases include the horror film “The Black Phone,” featuring Ethan Hawke and available on Peacock just in time for Halloween, and the Dracula movie “Renfield” starring Nicolas Cage and streaming on Prime Video.

On the music front, Troye Sivan is back with his third album “Something to Give Each Other.” The lead single, “Rush,” is an experimental pop song filled with falsetto vocals and utopic homoeroticism. Offset, from the group Migos, also has a new album called “Set It Off.” This energetic and empathetic trap album, featuring collaborations with artists like Cardi B, serves as a personal and healing project for Offset following the loss of his cousin Takeoff.

If you’re looking for new series to stream, Frontline’s “Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover” provides an in-depth exploration of Musk’s relationship with the social platform formerly known as Twitter. The series examines controversial decisions made the entrepreneur since acquiring the service and includes interviews with former Twitter employees. In addition, Kelsey Grammer returns to his iconic role as Frasier Crane in the new Paramount+ sitcom “Frasier.” The show follows Frasier’s return to Boston, where his son Freddy and nephew David join him in a new chapter of his life.

Lastly, fans of reality and competition shows can look forward to “House of Villains,” a new reality game show on E!. This show brings together ten popular contestants from various reality programs, including Johnny Bananas, Omarosa Manigault Newman, Jax Taylor, and Corinne Olympios, as they face off in exciting challenges.

