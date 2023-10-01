New Movies, Music, and Series Coming to Stream

Drake’s highly-anticipated album titled “For all the Dogs” is set to release, with the rapper teasing collaborations with Nicki Minaj and Bad Bunny during his tour. Another music icon, Reba McEntire, is preparing to release a collection of acoustic covers of her greatest hits called “Not So Fancy.” The songs showcase McEntire’s rich voice and feature a standout cover of “Do He Love You” with Dolly Parton.

On the movie front, the corporate thriller “Fair Play” starring Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich explores a secret relationship in a cutthroat workplace environment. Meanwhile, the late director William Friedkin leaves behind his final film, “The Caine Mutiny Court Martial,” which adapts Herman Wouk’s courtroom drama about mismanagement and mutiny aboard a U.S. Navy destroyer.

In the world of series, Louis Tomlinson, formerly of One Direction, shares his journey of personal growth in the documentary “All of Those Voices.” Jaime Camil, known for his role in “Jane the Virgin,” hosts a new game show on CBS called “Lotería Loca,” described as Mexico’s version of Bingo. Plus, the second season of “Quantum Leap” premieres, taking place 30 years after the original and following a physicist studying time travel.

These are just a few of the exciting new offerings available for streaming in the coming weeks, providing a diverse range of entertainment options to enjoy.

