New Movies, Music, and Games Coming to Your Screens

The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists have handpicked a selection of new movies, music, and games that are worth your time. Here’s a rundown of what you can expect in the coming weeks.

In the world of movies, “Fair Play” is a corporate thriller streaming on Netflix. Starring Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich, the film tells the story of two analysts in a secret relationship at a hedge fund. With themes of sexism and cutthroat competition, the movie explores the complexities of romance in a toxic workplace.

“The Caine Mutiny Court Martial” is the late director William Friedkin’s final film. Streaming on Showtime and Paramount+, this courtroom drama adapted from Herman Wouk’s play revolves around mismanagement and mutiny on a U.S. Navy destroyer. Set in post-9/11 America, the film features a star-studded cast including Keifer Sutherland, Jason Clarke, and the late Lance Reddick.

For fans of horror films, “The Haunted Mansion” is a spooky option. Directed Justin Simien and based on the Walt Disney theme park attraction, the movie follows an inspector investigating a haunted house. With a cast that includes LaKeith Stanfield, Rosario Dawson, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Tiffany Haddish, and Jamie Lee Curtis, the film offers an ensemble of talented performers.

On the music front, Drake is set to release his highly-anticipated album titled “For all the Dogs.” Known for his surprise drops, Drake has been teasing collaborations with Nicki Minaj and Bad Bunny during his “It’s All A Blur” Tour. Fans can expect more inventive and catchy tracks from the OVO rapper.

Country music icon Reba McEntire is also preparing to release a collection of acoustic covers of her greatest hits. Titled “Not So Fancy,” these stripped-down versions showcase McEntire’s rich voice and offer a fresh perspective on her well-known songs.

In the world of gaming, CBS is introducing a new game show called “Lotería Loca,” which is described as Mexico’s version of Bingo. Hosted Jaime Camil from “Jane the Virgin” and with Sheila E. as the house band leader, contestants have a chance to win $1 million in each episode.

These are just a few highlights of the new movies, music, and games coming to your screens. Stay tuned for more entertaining content to enjoy!

Sources:

– The Associated Press