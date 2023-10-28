Exploring the Dark Side of the Opioid Crisis: “Pain Hustlers”

Hollywood’s fascination with the opioid crisis continues with the release of the star-studded film “Pain Hustlers.” Starring Emily Blunt, Chris Evans, and Andy Garcia, the movie is based on a New York Times Magazine article that later became a book Evan Hughes. Now available for streaming on Netflix, “Pain Hustlers” tells the compelling story of a pharmaceutical startup, Insys Therapeutics, and its involvement in illegal activities such as bribery and kickbacks.

The film revolves around Blunt’s character, a high school dropout who lands a job at Insys Therapeutics and quickly rises through the ranks. Garcia plays the company’s CEO, who runs a tight ship. Directed David Yates, the movie received mixed reviews upon its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. While some critics found it predictable, others praised its ability to captivate audiences with its lively and moving narrative, as noted Alyssa Wilkinson from Vox.

“Pain Hustlers” sheds light on the dark underbelly of the pharmaceutical industry, where the pursuit of profit often takes precedence over the well-being of patients. The film delves into the unethical practices employed Insys Therapeutics, including misleading insurers to promote their addictive oral fentanyl spray, Subsys. By exploring the story from the perspective of a young woman caught in the midst of this scandalous world, the film aims to raise awareness about the consequences of unchecked greed.

FAQ

What is “Pain Hustlers” about?

“Pain Hustlers” is a movie that delves into the opioid crisis focusing on the story of a pharmaceutical startup, Insys Therapeutics, and its involvement in illegal activities such as bribery and kickbacks. The film follows a high school dropout who joins the company and becomes entangled in its unethical practices.

Who stars in “Pain Hustlers”?

The film stars Emily Blunt, Chris Evans, and Andy Garcia in lead roles. Blunt plays the young woman who finds success in the company, while Evans portrays a key character yet to be revealed. Garcia takes on the role of Insys Therapeutics’ CEO, who runs the operation with an iron fist.

What is the purpose of “Pain Hustlers”?

“Pain Hustlers” aims to shed light on the dark side of the pharmaceutical industry and the opioid crisis. By exploring the unethical practices of Insys Therapeutics, the film raises awareness about the consequences of putting profit above patient well-being.

What are the reviews of “Pain Hustlers”?

“Pain Hustlers” received mixed reviews upon its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. While some critics found the movie predictable, others praised its ability to engage and move audiences. Alyssa Wilkinson from Vox described it as lively and compelling.

Where can I stream “Pain Hustlers”?

“Pain Hustlers” is available for streaming on Netflix. Simply log in to your Netflix account to watch the film and delve into the dark world of the opioid crisis.