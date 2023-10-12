Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour and Other Concert Films Worth Watching

Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated concert film, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” is set to release in theaters this weekend and is already expected to break box office records. However, if you’re looking for more concert films to enjoy, whether through streaming platforms or in theaters, there are a few other options that are worth your time.

One of the most iconic concert movies ever made is “Stop Making Sense,” which has recently been restored and is currently being screened in theaters thanks to A24. Directed Jonathan Demme, this 1984 documentary captures the electrifying performances of the Talking Heads during their shows at the Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles in 1983. The film is a must-watch for music enthusiasts, as it is nearly impossible to resist the urge to dance along while watching. Unlike some of the other films mentioned, “Stop Making Sense” is not available for streaming, so be sure to grab a ticket to the restoration if you want to experience it on the big screen.

It’s worth mentioning that there are numerous other concert films that have captured the magic and energy of live performances throughout the years. Some notable examples include “Woodstock” (1970), which documents the legendary music festival of the same name, and “The Last Waltz” (1978), directed Martin Scorsese, which chronicles The Band’s final concert featuring guest appearances from various musicians.

If you prefer watching concert films from the comfort of your own home, there are plenty of options available on streaming platforms. Netflix, for instance, offers a range of concert films such as “Beyoncé: Homecoming” (2019) and “Springsteen on Broadway” (2018), allowing viewers to witness the magic of these performances without ever leaving their couch.

Whether you choose to watch “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” in theaters or explore other concert films through streaming, it’s clear that these productions offer a unique opportunity to experience the thrill and energy of live music performances. So grab some popcorn and get ready to be immersed in the captivating world of concert films.

