New Releases in Streaming: John Wick Spinoff, Rose Matafeo Rom-Com, Wes Anderson Short, and More

After 146 days of picketing, the Writers Guild of America and major Hollywood studios have reached a tentative agreement, signaling progress for TV and film writers. This development paves the way for new productions to begin soon.

If you’re looking for something new to stream this week, there are several exciting options to choose from. On Peacock, the three-part miniseries “The Continental: From the World of John Wick” premiered last week. Set in the 1970s, the series focuses on the mysterious hotel for assassins featured in the “John Wick” movie franchise. While Keanu Reeves and franchise director Chad Stahelski are not involved, the miniseries promises the same action-packed shoot-em-ups that fans have come to love.

For fans of rom-coms, the third season of Rose Matafeo’s “Starstruck” is now streaming on Max. The series follows Matafeo’s character, a nanny who discovers she had a one-night stand with a famous actor. In the new season, she navigates love in unexpected places, offering a delightful and charming screwball comedy experience.

Additionally, Wes Anderson fans can enjoy “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar” on Netflix. This 37-minute short film, based on the book Roald Dahl, features an impressive cast of English actors, including Benedict Cumberbatch and Dev Patel. It’s a must-watch for Anderson enthusiasts seeking a bite-sized serving of his unique style.

Reality TV enthusiasts have plenty to look forward to as well. Netflix has released a new season of “Love is Blind,” where singles from Houston participate in a dating experiment to determine if love is truly blind. Meanwhile, the iconic reality series “Survivor” is now on its 45th season. While the location remains in Fiji, the game has become shorter, faster, and more complex.

With these new releases, there’s something for everyone to enjoy on streaming platforms this week.

