Changes to Ohio Recreational Marijuana Law Still Under Discussion

Ohio’s recent passing of Issue 2, legalizing recreational marijuana, is not yet finalized. Although the law went into effect on Thursday, conversations among Ohio lawmakers are ongoing to potentially make changes. While the original language of Issue 2 allowed households to grow up to 12 marijuana plants, the approved changes have scaled that back to six plants. Furthermore, the Senate has proposed a 15% flat tax on recreational sales, as opposed to the 10% tax outlined in Issue 2. Another significant change is the inclusion of a provision that allows Ohioans with a guilty plea for possession of under 2.5 ounces of marijuana to expunge their record. Additionally, the maximum THC content for extracts has been limited to 50%, down from the 90% limit set in Issue 2.

Despite these changes, the approved version of Issue 2 will still go into effect, but only after the amendments have been approved the Ohio House and signed Governor Mike DeWine. As of now, individuals aged 21 and older can legally possess and use up to 2.5 ounces of cannabis. However, the current law does not allow for the sale of marijuana, meaning recreational dispensary sales will not be available until next fall, once the state has resolved how to distribute licenses.

It’s important to note that while possessing marijuana is legal, consuming it in indoor public places and places of employment is prohibited. Several communities in the Tri-State area have also decided to ban the sale of recreational marijuana temporarily, citing a need for more information on how the new law will be implemented. West Chester, Fairfield, and Hamilton have all voted to impose bans for varying time periods.

While Ohio takes steps toward legalizing recreational marijuana, it is clear that further discussions and potential adjustments to the law are still underway.