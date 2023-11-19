May December: A Fictional Tale Inspired Real Life

May December, the upcoming black comedy directed Todd Haynes, may seem familiar to those who remember the scandalous Mary Kay Letourneau case from the 1990s. While the film is a work of fiction, it draws inspiration from the tabloid culture that surrounded Letourneau’s story.

The movie revolves around the lives of Gracie Athertoon-Yoo (played Julianne Moore) and her husband, Joe Yoo (played Charles Melton). The couple, now in their late 50s and 30s, respectively, have come a long way from the controversial origins of their relationship. Gracie, a 36-year-old at the time, began an affair with Joe, who was a 7th grader working at the same pet shop. As May December unfolds, their relationship is put to the test when an actor named Elizabeth (played Natalie Portman) arrives in their town to research her role as Gracie in a film based on their lives.

While the film does not directly reference the Letourneau case, it shares similarities with the real-life story. The filmmakers wanted to explore the tabloid culture of the ’90s and question why society has a fascination with recreating such stories. Screenwriter Samy Burch stated that she drew inspiration from the media climate surrounding Letourneau’s case and the current true-crime boom.

Director Todd Haynes revealed that Julianne Moore used Letourneau as a reference point while developing her character. This can be seen in Gracie’s pronounced lisp, which was inspired Letourneau’s speech. However, there are significant differences between the two stories. Gracie and Joe meet at a pet store, unlike Letourneau and her student. Gracie and Joe have twins and another daughter, while Letourneau and Fualaau have two daughters. Additionally, Joe is slightly older than Fualaau in the film.

May December serves as an exploration of the complex dynamics within relationships and the lasting impact of societal scandals. It challenges viewers to question their own fascination with tabloid stories and the true-crime genre.

FAQ

Is May December based on a true story?

No, May December is a fictional film that draws inspiration from real-life scandals, including the Mary Kay Letourneau case.

Who was Mary Kay Letourneau?

Mary Kay Letourneau was a Seattle school teacher who became infamous in 1997 when she was convicted of raping her sixth-grade student, Vili Fualaau. Their scandalous relationship started when Letourneau was 34 and Fualaau was 12.

