Streaming: Things to Consider Before Cutting the Cord

Streaming live TV has become a popular alternative to cable or satellite subscriptions in recent years, with millions of people opting for services like YouTube TV, Hulu, Fubo TV, and Sling. While many individuals have reported significant savings, it’s important to carefully consider the implications before making the switch.

#1. Remote and Menu Differences

One of the notable differences between streaming services and traditional cable is the remote control and menu interface. With streaming, you can control channels using your TV remote or one that comes with devices like Roku, FireStick, or Chromecast. However, these remotes are typically smaller and have fewer buttons, lacking features like a “previous” or “last” button. It means switching channels requires navigating back to the main menu and finding the desired channel. Particularly for sports enthusiasts who frequently switch between games, this can be a significant inconvenience.

#2. Lack of Channel Numbers

Another adjustment when using services like YouTube TV or Hulu is the absence of channel numbers. This can be bothersome, especially for those used to browsing channels their specific numbers. While it is possible to set up favorite channels or search for specific ones, there is generally a lag when switching between channels. Streaming may not offer the same convenience or speed as cable or satellite options.

Considering these points, it’s essential to evaluate whether streaming is a suitable choice for your needs. While it may offer cost savings, it’s important to weigh the potential drawbacks such as the remote and menu differences and the lack of channel numbers. Ultimately, finding the right balance between affordability and convenience is key when deciding whether to cut the cord.

Sources: Jamey Tucker

Definitions:

– Streaming: The process of transmitting or receiving data, typically audio or video, over a computer network as a steady, continuous flow.

– Remote: A handheld device used to control electronic devices from a distance, often used to control televisions and other entertainment systems.

Note: The source article did not contain any URLs for additional sources.