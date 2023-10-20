Exploring the K-Drama Doona! Adaptation of ‘The Girl Downstairs’

The new K-drama series, Doona!, which premiered on Netflix on October 20th, is an adaptation of the popular South Korean webtoon, The Girl Downstairs. Directed Lee Jung-hyo, known for his work on the critically acclaimed Crash Landing on You, the series stars Bae Suzy, a former member of a K-pop girl group, as the titular character, Doona.

Doona! is part of Netflix’s ongoing exploration of webtoon adaptations, with at least four webtoon-based K-dramas set to be released on the platform in 2023. Webtoons, which gained popularity in the early 2000s, have amassed millions of readers in Korea and have inspired successful K-dramas such as All of Us Are Dead and What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim.

The series follows Doona, a former member of the K-pop girl group, Dream Sweet. After leaving the entertainment industry, Doona moves into a sharehouse in a college town and encounters Lee Wonjun, a freshman who is unaware of her celebrity status. Despite a rocky start, the two develop a mutual attraction as they navigate their personal issues.

Bae Suzy, who herself has experience as a K-pop idol, was chosen director Lee Jung-hyo to portray Doona. Suzy shares that she could relate to her character’s experiences as an idol, having gone through similar challenges during her time in the industry. The series aims to shed light on the pressures and difficulties faced celebrities and entertainers, touching on themes of mental health and personal growth.

While the webtoon, The Girl Downstairs, has a more comedic and light-hearted tone with several subplots, Doona! focuses on the blossoming romance between Doona and Wonjun. Director Lee Jung-hyo explains that the live-action adaptation allowed him to condense the story and concentrate on the main leads, creating a more intimate and romantic atmosphere.

With its engaging storyline and compelling performances, Doona! offers viewers a heartfelt and relatable portrayal of love and personal growth. As Netflix continues to bring popular webtoons to the screen, K-drama enthusiasts can look forward to more unique and captivating adaptations in the future.

Sources:

– Warning: This post contains spoilers for Doona! (source article)

– The Girl Downstairs webtoon Min Song-a