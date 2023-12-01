New Article: The Global Landscape of TikTok Bans

In a move that surprised many, a Montana judge recently blocked a first-of-its-kind ban on TikTok in the state just one month before it was set to take effect. U.S. District Judge Donald Molloy issued a preliminary injunction, stating that the ban “violates the Constitution in more ways than one” and “oversteps state power.” This decision raises important questions about the limits of state authority in regulating apps and online platforms.

However, it’s important to note that Montana is not the only jurisdiction grappling with the issue of TikTok bans. Around the world, governments have expressed concerns about the Chinese-owned app and its potential risks to user data. Countries such as India, France, and Nepal have also attempted to restrict or outright ban the use of TikTok due to fears that user data could be accessed the Chinese government.

The motivations behind Montana’s ban were driven a desire to protect personal and private data from potential exploitation the Chinese Communist Party. Nevertheless, Judge Molloy’s ruling suggests that the ban was primarily a targeted effort against China’s involvement with TikTok, rather than a genuine concern for consumer protection.

This legal battle in Montana serves as a precedent for how TikTok will be regulated in the United States going forward. The outcome of the trial, which is set to take place next year, will shape the future of TikTok’s presence in the country.

The global scrutiny of TikTok stems from the collection of large amounts of user data the app, including location data and browsing history. Many lawmakers worry that the Chinese government could access this information under the provisions of national security laws. While TikTok’s CEO insists that the app is free from government manipulation, incidents such as the unauthorized access of journalist data last December have raised legitimate concerns about data handling.

To address these governmental concerns, TikTok has proposed a $1.5 billion plan called Project Texas, which would involve storing U.S. user data on servers owned and operated Oracle. This move aims to alleviate fears about potential Chinese government interference.

The list of countries banning TikTok continues to grow. Nepal recently joined the list, citing disruptions to social harmony. India, which previously accounted for a significant portion of the app’s downloads, implemented a ban in 2020 along with 58 other Chinese companies. Additionally, countries like Australia, Canada, and France have banned TikTok on government devices. In the U.S., both the federal government and over half of the states have imposed bans on the app for government use. Several public colleges, such as the University of Texas at Austin and Auburn University, have also blocked TikTok from their campus Wi-Fi networks.

The Biden Administration has shown intent to ban TikTok entirely, with the House Foreign Affairs Committee advancing a bill that grants President Joe Biden the authority to enforce a nationwide ban. This move aligns with the previous stance of the administration, which urged the sale of TikTok or face a ban in the U.S.

The global landscape of TikTok bans reflects the increasing concerns regarding data security and national interests. As countries grapple with striking a balance between protecting their citizens’ data and engaging with a globally popular app, the future of TikTok remains uncertain.

