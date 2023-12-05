Streaming Services Shift Focus to Consumer Demand and Profitability

Streaming services are set to make significant changes in their programming as they adapt to shifting consumer tastes and corporate strategies. With the goal of increasing profitability without escalating content budgets, major streaming platforms are exploring the use of technology and new forms of programming. The emergence of artificial intelligence looms in the background as these services strive to understand what consumers truly want.

According to Cole Strain, head of research and development at Samba TV, the challenge lies in making streaming services profitable in the face of rapidly changing consumer habits. The streamers that can accurately identify and deliver what consumers want will come out on top. Jacqueline Corbelli, CEO of software company BrightLine, adds that the cost and length of content will force streaming services to make crucial decisions. They must find a way to balance the need for great content with the demands of investors for an efficient and profitable business model.

Evidence of this evolving content landscape can be seen in this year’s prolonged Hollywood strikes, the increased popularity of sports documentaries, and the licensing of older cable-TV shows. Additionally, cost-cutting measures are reshaping the streaming industry, resulting in a vastly different content lineup for services like Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and Prime Video.

Engagement remains the most important metric for streaming services. Netflix has announced plans to spend $17 billion on content 2024, while Disney has pledged $25 billion, including sports rights. However, the pressure to cut costs, especially at Disney, adds another layer of complexity to the situation. Disney CEO Bob Iger acknowledges the need to balance creativity and quantity, as excessive content production can undermine quality.

The movie industry is also facing uncertainties, with box office revenues declining due to the convenience and affordability of streaming services. Iger recognizes the changing landscape and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on theater attendance. He is working to make Disney’s streaming platform, Disney+, profitable while simultaneously dealing with other challenges, such as activist investor Nelson’s proxy fight.

In conclusion, streaming services are actively adapting to changes in consumer demand and pursuing strategies that will lead to profitability. While content budgets may not escalate, the focus on understanding and delivering what consumers truly want remains crucial for success. The future of streaming rests on finding the right balance between quality, quantity, and cost-efficiency.