Raising the Age Limit for Social Media Access: A Hollow Gesture

A newly announced plan the government to consult on limiting social media access for teenagers has raised eyebrows and doubts about its effectiveness. While the proposal suggests raising the minimum age for accessing social networks from 13 to 16, it appears to be more of a symbolic move than a concrete solution.

The government’s intention to appear tough on big tech companies is not surprising, given their increased scrutiny of the tech sector’s power. The recently passed Online Safety Act, which emphasizes the enforcement of age limits and age verification on platforms that host harmful content for children, is one example of this.

However, the government’s attempts to ban encryption in messaging platforms and social networks, citing concerns over child safety, have been met with resistance. This new proposal to raise the age limit for social media access seems to be a response to companies’ defiance regarding encryption.

But the assumption that encryption enables criminals and predators is misguided. Major platforms like Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, already take proactive measures to remove harmful content and protect children. In fact, Meta removed over 107,000 pieces of content related to child endangerment on Instagram alone between April and September this year.

Furthermore, imposing a blanket ban on 14- and 15-year-olds accessing social media is not only impractical but also ignores the reality that many children below the age of 13 are already using these sites, oftenpassing age restrictions. It is unrealistic to expect that young people can be completely prevented from accessing social networks.

While there are legitimate concerns about the negative impact of social media, such as the tragic case of Molly Russell, who took her own life after viewing harmful content, it is important to recognize the positive aspects as well. Social media has become an integral part of young people’s lives, providing them with social interaction, opportunities for self-expression, and access to information.

Instead of focusing on restrictive measures, efforts should be directed towards strengthening regulatory enforcement and ensuring platforms prioritize safety. The Molly Rose Foundation, created in memory of Molly Russell, highlights the importance of holding platforms accountable for the dangers they allow.

Taking away social media from teenagers risks isolating them further and depriving them of valuable experiences and skills necessary for their development. Rather than resorting to superficial gestures, the government should prioritize balanced policies that address both the risks and benefits of social media for young people.