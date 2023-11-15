The Selling Sunset Season 7 Reunion: A Must-Watch Reality TV Event

Earlier this month, Selling Sunset fans were treated to the scorching drama of the seventh season, and just when they thought it was over, the excitement continues with the upcoming reunion special. Hosted Tan France of Queer Eye, this reality TV event promises to deliver intriguing moments and heated confrontations that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

While the exact release date of the reunion special is yet to be confirmed, fans can expect it to air on Netflix very soon. The hotly anticipated 80-minute special will bring together the cast of Selling Sunset for one last explosive gathering.

With 11 episodes leading up to this moment, the reunion special offers viewers a chance to see their favorite stars come face to face and address the unresolved tensions and conflicts that have been brewing throughout the season. The trailer teases intense exchanges filled with emotions, such as the stark declaration, “It was like a slap in the face,” and the fiery admonishment, “You started the fire and now we’re in it, so let’s go.”

If you’re wondering how to watch the Selling Sunset Season 7 Reunion on Netflix, worry not. Netflix offers a variety of subscription options to cater to every viewer’s needs. With prices as low as $6.99 per month (with ads), you can access the streaming platform and enjoy this highly anticipated reunion special. Additionally, a “standard” service subscription is available for $15.49 per month, while a “premium” subscription is priced at $22.99 per month.

Get ready for an 80-minute rollercoaster of emotions as the Selling Sunset Season 7 Reunion special arrives soon on Netflix. Don’t miss out on the chance to see the cast confront one another and wrap up the season with a bang. Tune in, sit back, and enjoy the show!