Netflix’s Rebel Moon Sets Unconventional Release Time for Epic Space Adventure

In a surprising move, Netflix is diverging from its usual release schedule for Zack Snyder’s highly-anticipated space epic, Rebel Moon. While most shows and movies on the streaming platform drop at 3 am EST/12 am PT, Rebel Moon will be released at an unprecedented time of 10 pm EST/8 pm PST on December 21st.

With a runtime of two hours and 14 minutes, viewers on the east coast will have to stay up late if they want to embark on this galactic adventure without any spoilers. The midnight release tradition is being challenged, keeping Netflix subscribers guessing and creating a new level of excitement.

Rebel Moon boasts an impressive cast including Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Michiel Huisman, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Cleopatra Coleman, Jena Malone, Fra Fee, Ed Skrein, and Anthony Hopkins. These talented actors will bring life to a storyline that revolves around the inhabitants of a colony on the galaxy’s edge, who must rally warriors from neighboring planets to combat the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius.

Zack Snyder, known for his directorial flair and attention to detail, has confirmed that Rebel Moon will be a franchise, with Part One: A Child Of Fire serving as the inaugural installment. True to his style, Snyder will also release a director’s cut of the film at a later date, promising fans even more immersive storytelling.

As the release date draws nearer, anticipation is building for Rebel Moon. Netflix’s decision to defy convention and introduce a new release time for this epic space adventure only adds to the excitement. Fans cannot wait to embark on this intergalactic journey and witness the birth of an exciting new franchise.