What time is the Golden Globe nominations?

Golden Globe Nominations: When and Where to Watch

The highly anticipated Golden Globe nominations are just around the corner, and film enthusiasts and industry insiders alike are eagerly awaiting the announcement of this year’s contenders. If you’re wondering what time the nominations will be revealed and where you can catch the live announcement, we’ve got you covered.

When are the Golden Globe nominations?

The Golden Globe nominations for the upcoming year are set to be announced on December 13th. This annual event marks the beginning of the awards season, as it recognizes outstanding achievements in both film and television.

What time will the nominations be revealed?

The nominations will be unveiled bright and early at 8:00 a.m. ET. So, make sure to set your alarms and be ready to catch the exciting moment when the nominees are announced.

Where can I watch the Golden Globe nominations?

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the organization responsible for the Golden Globe Awards, will be live-streaming the nominations announcement on their official website. Additionally, major news networks such as NBC and E! News are likely to provide live coverage of the event on their respective platforms.

What are the Golden Globe Awards?

The Golden Globe Awards are one of the most prestigious honors in the entertainment industry. Presented annually the HFPA, these awards recognize excellence in both film and television, celebrating outstanding performances, directing, writing, and more.

FAQ:

1. How are the Golden Globe nominations determined?

The nominations are decided the HFPA, a group of international journalists and photographers who cover the entertainment industry. They carefully review eligible films and television shows and vote to determine the nominees.

2. When will the winners be announced?

The winners of the Golden Globe Awards will be revealed during the live ceremony, which is scheduled to take place on January 9th, 2022.

3. Who will announce the nominations?

The HFPA typically invites a group of renowned actors, actresses, and industry professionals to announce the nominations. The presenters for this year’s nominations announcement have not been officially announced yet.

As the countdown to the Golden Globe nominations begins, movie buffs and TV enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the announcement of this year’s contenders. Set your alarms, mark your calendars, and get ready to witness the excitement as the best of the best in the entertainment industry are recognized for their outstanding contributions.