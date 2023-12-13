New Season of I’m a Celebrity to Feature Exciting Reunion Episode

Viewers of the hit reality show, I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!, are in for a treat with the upcoming reunion episode. In this special episode, fans will get to relive the thrilling moments from the current season, from the campmates’ arrivals in the jungle to their dramatic departures. Hosted the dynamic duo, Ant & Dec, the show will offer a behind-the-scenes look at what happens when the contestants leave the jungle and return to VIP paradise.

The reunion episode will feature interviews with the stars’ friends and family, who eagerly await their loved ones’ return. As the 2023 campers gather for a wrap party, viewers will have access to all areas, getting a glimpse into their post-jungle celebrations. In addition, the episode promises to be filled with nostalgia as the campers reminisce on their time in the jungle.

The much-anticipated reunion episode is set to air on ITV1 and ITVX on Wednesday, 13th December at 9pm. It will be a captivating evening as Ant & Dec provide a summary of the entire season, highlighting the jungle antics, thrilling challenges, and surprising eliminations.

Reflecting on their experiences, the campmates have shared their thoughts on the show. Sam Thompson, a big fan of the series, described it as the most magical show on TV. Frankie Dettori called it an amazing experience, while Fred Sirieix found it to be incredible. Danielle Harold admitted that it was even more challenging than she had imagined, and Nick Pickard cherished the daily laughter. Tony Bellew loved the unexpected aspects of the jungle and the connections he made, and Nigel Farage described it as an amazing adventure that pushed him beyond his limits.

Despite their early exits from the show due to medical reasons, food critic Grace Dent and singer-actress Jamie Lynn Spears are reportedly set to make an appearance in the reunion episode. Their departures may have been disappointing, but fans will have the chance to see them once again.

Don’t miss the I’m a Celebrity Coming Out 2023 reunion episode, airing on Wednesday, 13th December at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX. It’s sure to be an exciting celebration of the season’s unforgettable moments.