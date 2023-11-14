The Netflix Cup: A Unique Blend of Formula 1 and PGA Tour Pro

Netflix is breaking new ground in the world of sports with its first-ever live event, The Netflix Cup. This groundbreaking tournament brings together the worlds of Formula 1 racing and professional golf in an exhilarating clash at the prestigious Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, Nevada. Hosted the hilarious Bert Kreischer, along with Joel Dahmen, Kay Adams, and former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch, this tournament is set to redefine sports entertainment.

The Format:

The Netflix Cup features four teams, each consisting of one Formula 1 driver and one PGA Tour pro. The tournament kicks off with two exciting matches. In Match 1, Lando Norris from McLaren Racing and Rickie Fowler team up to take on Carlos Sainz from Scuderia Ferrari and Justin Thomas. Match 2 features Alex Albon from Williams Racing and Max Homa facing off against Pierre Gasly from the BWT Alpine F1 Team and Collin Morikawa.

The winners of these matches will go head-to-head in Match 3, battling it out for the coveted Netflix Cup. The playoff hole will determine the ultimate winner, who will take home the esteemed Netflix Cup adorned with stickers from popular Netflix shows like Stranger Things, Squid Game, and Orange is the New Black.

FAQ:

Q: What time does The Netflix Cup begin?

A: The Netflix Cup starts Tuesday, November 14 at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Q: How can you watch live?

A: The tournament will be available for streaming exclusively on Netflix.

Q: What is the cost of watching The Netflix Cup?

A: Netflix offers different subscription options. The basic plan starts at $6.99/month with ads, while the standard plan is priced at $15.49/month and the premium plan at $22.99/month.

Don’t miss the chance to witness this groundbreaking fusion of sports and entertainment. Tune in to Netflix and catch The Netflix Cup live on Tuesday, November 14 at 6:00 p.m. ET and witness the birth of a new era in sports entertainment.

