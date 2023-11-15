The Netflix Cup: A Unique Blend of Formula 1 and PGA Tour

Hosted a team of sports enthusiasts including Bert Kreischer, Joel Dahmen, Kay Adams, and former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch, Netflix is set to launch its first-ever live sports event at the esteemed Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, Nevada. Bringing together the worlds of Formula 1 and PGA Tour, The Netflix Cup promises to be an eight-hole clash of epic proportions.

In a thrilling format, four two-person teams will compete in this groundbreaking tournament. Each team comprises one talented Formula 1 driver and one skilled PGA Tour professional. The first match showcases Lando Norris, representing McLaren Racing, and Rickie Fowler, facing off against Carlos Sainz from Scuderia Ferrari and Justin Thomas. And in the second match, Alex Albon from Williams Racing and Max Homa join forces to challenge Pierre Gasly of BWT Alpine F1 Team and Collin Morikawa.

The winners from each match will then progress to a playoff hole, where they will battle it out for the prestigious Netflix Cup. Imagining it to be akin to a Stanley Cup adorned with stickers representing popular Netflix shows like Stranger Things, Squid Game, and Orange is the New Black, the victors will undoubtedly earn themselves a place in history.

FAQ:

Q: When does The Netflix Cup begin and how can I watch it live?

A: The Netflix Cup commences at 6:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 14, and will be available for streaming on Netflix.

Q: What is The Netflix Cup?

A: The Netflix Cup is an innovative tournament that brings together Formula 1 drivers and PGA Tour professionals in an exciting eight-hole match play format. The winners of each match will compete in a playoff hole for the chance to claim the coveted Netflix Cup title.

Q: How can I watch The Netflix Cup online?

A: To watch The Netflix Cup online, you can subscribe to Netflix for as little as $6.99/month. Additional subscription options, including a “standard” service priced at $15.49/month and a “premium” service priced at $22.99/month, are also available.