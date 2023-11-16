The Crown Season 6 Release Date and Schedule: What You Need to Know

If you’re a fan of the critically acclaimed Netflix series, The Crown, then get ready for the much-anticipated release of its final season. The Crown Season 6 will hit the streaming platform in two parts, offering viewers a captivating glimpse into the lives of the British royal family during the late 20th and early 21st centuries.

Part 1 of The Crown Season 6 will delve into the events leading up to the tragic death of Princess Diana in 1997, a sensitive subject that left actress Elizabeth Debicki with an emotionally challenging experience. The episodes will also explore the early stages of Prince William and Princess Kate’s relationship, as well as the wedding of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles.

So, when exactly can you watch The Crown Season 6 on Netflix? Here’s all the important information:

How to watch The Crown

If you need to catch up on all things royal family and haven’t seen the first five seasons of The Crown, you’re in luck. You can binge-watch the entire series, starting from the beginning of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, on Netflix.

The Crown Season 6, Part 1 release date and time

The eagerly awaited Part 1 of The Crown Season 6, comprised of four episodes, will be available to stream on Netflix starting from Thursday, November 16. For the early birds, the streaming platform typically releases its originals at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET. So, when you wake up, The Crown Season 6 will be waiting in your queue, ready to transport you back into the intrigue and drama of the royal family.

The Crown Season 6, Part 2 release date

Mark your calendars for the culmination of The Crown series. The final six episodes of Season 6, set to unveil the captivating storylines of Prince William, Princess Kate, and Prince Harry, will be available on Netflix starting from December 14. This will not only herald the arrival of the second part of the season but also bring the beloved show to a close.

With its blend of impeccable storytelling, spectacular performances, and lavish production, The Crown Season 6 promises to be a fitting finale to a remarkable television series. Don’t miss out on this last opportunity to uncover the secrets and struggles of the British monarchy.

