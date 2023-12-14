Golden Globe Nominations: When Will the Big Announcement Take Place?

The anticipation is building as Hollywood gears up for one of the most prestigious events of the year: the Golden Globe Awards. As the industry eagerly awaits the announcement of this year’s nominees, the burning question on everyone’s mind is, “What time are the Golden Globe nominations announced?”

Mark Your Calendars: The Big Reveal

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has officially confirmed that the Golden Globe nominations will be unveiled on December 13th. The announcement is scheduled to take place at the crack of dawn, with the live stream beginning at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Standard Time (PST).

During this highly anticipated event, the HFPA will reveal the nominees across various categories, including Best Motion Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, and many more. The nominations will set the stage for the star-studded ceremony, which is set to take place on January 9th, 2022.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the significance of the Golden Globe Awards?

A: The Golden Globe Awards honor outstanding achievements in film and television, making them a significant event in the entertainment industry. The awards are often seen as a precursor to the Academy Awards, as they can influence the outcome of the Oscars.

Q: How can I watch the Golden Globe nominations announcement?

A: The HFPA will be live streaming the nominations announcement on their official website and social media platforms. Additionally, major news outlets and entertainment websites will also provide coverage of the event.

Q: Who decides the Golden Globe nominations?

A: The nominations are determined the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a group of international journalists and photographers who report on the entertainment industry for media outlets outside the United States.

Q: Are there any surprises expected this year?

A: The Golden Globe nominations are known for their occasional surprises and unexpected snubs. While it’s difficult to predict the exact outcome, industry experts and film enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the announcement to see which films and performances will make the cut.

So mark your calendars and set your alarms for December 13th at 5:00 a.m. PST, as the Golden Globe nominations are set to be revealed. Get ready to celebrate the best of the best in film and television as Hollywood’s award season kicks into high gear!