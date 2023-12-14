What time are Golden Globe nominations?

Golden Globe Nominations: When and Where to Watch the Announcement

The highly anticipated Golden Globe nominations are just around the corner, and film enthusiasts and industry insiders alike are eagerly awaiting the announcement of this year’s contenders. If you’re wondering what time the nominations will be revealed and where you can catch the live announcement, we’ve got you covered. Read on for all the details.

When: The Golden Globe nominations will be announced on Wednesday, December 15th, 2021. The announcement is scheduled to take place at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST). So, set your alarms and be ready to witness the unveiling of the most prestigious film and television nominations of the year.

Where: The nominations will be revealed during a live virtual event that will be streamed on the official Golden Globe Awards website (www.goldenglobes.com). This means you can watch the announcement from the comfort of your own home or wherever you have internet access. The event will also be available for viewing on various social media platforms, ensuring that fans from around the world can tune in and join the excitement.

FAQ:

Q: What are the Golden Globe Awards?

A: The Golden Globe Awards are annual accolades bestowed the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) to recognize excellence in film and television, both domestic and foreign.

Q: How are the nominations determined?

A: The nominations are selected the HFPA’s voting members, who are journalists and photographers representing various international media outlets.

Q: When will the winners be announced?

A: The winners of the Golden Globe Awards will be announced during a live ceremony on Sunday, January 9th, 2022.

Q: Are the Golden Globe Awards a reliable predictor for the Oscars?

A: While the Golden Globe Awards are often seen as an indicator of potential Oscar success, they are not always a definitive predictor. However, they do hold significant influence within the industry and are highly regarded both filmmakers and audiences.

So mark your calendars and get ready to witness the unveiling of the Golden Globe nominations on December 15th. It’s an event that sets the stage for the upcoming awards season and offers a glimpse into the films and television shows that have captivated audiences and critics alike. Don’t miss out on the excitement as the industry’s finest are recognized for their outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.