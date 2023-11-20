What time and channel does The Today Show come on?

The Today Show, one of the most popular morning news programs in the United States, has been a staple of American television for decades. Hosted a team of talented journalists and personalities, the show covers a wide range of topics, including news, entertainment, lifestyle, and human interest stories. If you’re wondering when and where you can catch this informative and engaging program, read on for all the details.

What time does The Today Show air?

The Today Show airs on weekdays, Monday through Friday. The program starts bright and early at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST) and runs for three hours, concluding at 10:00 a.m. EST. This early morning time slot allows viewers to kickstart their day with the latest news, weather updates, and insightful interviews.

What channel is The Today Show on?

The Today Show is broadcast on the National Broadcasting Company (NBC) network. NBC is a major American television network that reaches millions of households across the country. To find the exact channel number for NBC in your area, you can consult your local cable or satellite TV provider’s channel guide. Alternatively, you can use the channel search function on your television or streaming device.

FAQ:

1. Can I watch The Today Show online?

Yes, you can watch The Today Show online through various platforms. NBC provides live streaming of the show on its official website, allowing viewers to watch it on their computers, smartphones, or tablets. Additionally, many cable and satellite TV providers offer their customers access to NBC’s live stream through their respective apps or websites.

2. Is The Today Show available on-demand?

Yes, The Today Show is available on-demand. If you miss an episode or want to rewatch a particular segment, you can visit the show’s official website or NBC’s streaming platforms to catch up on the latest episodes. Some streaming services, such as Hulu and Peacock, also offer on-demand access to The Today Show.

In conclusion, The Today Show airs on weekdays from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. EST on the NBC network. Whether you prefer to watch it on television or online, there are various options available to ensure you don’t miss out on the latest news and stories covered this beloved morning show.