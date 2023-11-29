New Opportunities Arise for TikTok Creators with the Phasing Out of the Creator Fund

TikTok recently made an announcement that sent shockwaves through the creator community. The popular social media platform will be discontinuing its $2 billion Creator Fund, which was initially introduced in 2020 to compensate creators for their viral videos. However, this change also brings forth new opportunities for creators to explore.

Starting from December 16, creators who wish to be directly rewarded TikTok will need to enroll in the Creativity Fund. Unlike the Creator Fund, this new initiative will specifically compensate creators for videos that are longer than 60 seconds. This shift towards longer-form content reflects the platform’s growing interest in expanding beyond its short-form roots.

While some creators initially expressed concerns that TikTok may not value their short-form content, others view this change as an opportunity for growth and creativity. Alexa Santos, a popular food and recipe creator, acknowledges the challenge of adjusting her content to fit the longer video format but remains optimistic about exploring new ways to engage her audience.

The shift away from the Creator Fund also highlights the evolving landscape of creator compensation on social media platforms. TikTok’s decision to phase out the fund follows similar moves made other platforms, such as Meta’s discontinuation of the Reels Bonus program and the remodeling of its ad revenue share program. In contrast, platforms like YouTube and Snapchat have doubled down on compensating creators, with programs like the YouTube Shorts Partner Program and Snapchat’s “insane” monetization program.

As the creator industry continues to evolve and payment schemes change, creators face the challenge of navigating unpredictable algorithms and trends. Many creators rely on brand deals and partnerships to sustain their careers, recognizing that this avenue provides a more stable source of income compared to relying solely on platform payouts.

While the phasing out of the TikTok Creator Fund may have initially caused concern, it also introduces a new chapter for creators to explore fresh avenues of compensation. As the platform continues to adapt and grow, creators have the opportunity to showcase their creativity and explore new ways to captivate their audiences.

