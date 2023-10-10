Unlocking Netflix’s Hidden Library with Secret Codes

How many times have you found yourself scrolling endlessly through the Netflix menu, unable to find something new to watch? With over 6,000 movies in its library, it’s easy to get overwhelmed the limited selection that appears on the main menu. However, there is a way to access Netflix’s vast collection of movies and TV shows using secret codes.

Netflix has been categorizing its content into genres and sub-genres since its early days of DVD rentals. These categories are still in use today, allowing users to explore specific genres beyond the general categories shown on the main menu.

For instance, while a Horror category may exist on the main menu, there are various sub-genres within horror that offer a different viewing experience. By not exploring these sub-genres, you may miss out on classic cult movies, foreign horror films, B-movies, and horror comedies.

To access these hidden genres, all you need are the secret codes. Simply enter the code in your web browser typing “www.netflix.com/browse/genre” followed the four or five-digit code. For example, if you’re looking for horror comedies, enter “www.netflix.com/browse/genre/89585” to see all the movies available in that genre.

By using these secret codes, you can discover hidden gems that may not appear on the main menu. For example, you might stumble upon a PG-13 horror comedy called “We Have a Ghost,” which might have gone unnoticed otherwise.

It’s important to note that searching the secret codes within the Netflix search bar on a TV screen may not yield the desired results. The best way to use these codes is on a computer typing the address directly.

With the ability to unlock hidden genres, you can find movies for various occasions and preferences, whether it’s Halloween, Christmas, musicals, or even screwball comedies. The possibilities are endless with around 100 sub-genres to explore.

If you want to discover more secret codes, you can find them on the blog “What the Tech” at www.whatthetech.tv.

