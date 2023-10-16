Easily Find the Perfect Halloween Movie to Watch with JustWatch

Looking for a scary Halloween movie to watch? With so many streaming services available, it can be overwhelming to navigate through thousands of options. However, JustWatch is an app that makes it easier to find the perfect movie allowing you to search and browse choices only on the services you subscribe to or have access to.

To get started, simply select the streaming services you subscribe to in the JustWatch settings. This includes not only popular ones like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu, but also lesser-known services you may not be aware of. Once you’ve chosen your streaming services, you can narrow down your search selecting specific genres. For those looking for horror movies, there are over 3,000 titles to choose from.

To further refine your search, JustWatch offers filters such as sorting popularity, trending, release year, and IMDB rating. By choosing the highest IMDB rating option, you can easily find the best-reviewed horror movies at the top of your search results. Additionally, you can filter movies release year and age rating.

JustWatch not only allows you to browse titles but also provides useful information such as trailers, cast information, and links to IMDB pages. The app is available on mobile devices, computers, and some smart TVs. For Amazon Fire Stick users, there is also a JustWatch app available.

Having an account on JustWatch allows you to save movies to a watchlist, and for a small monthly fee ($2.50), you can enjoy the premium version, which removes ads and offers more filters. However, the free version of JustWatch is likely sufficient for most users.

Finding the perfect Halloween movie has never been easier. With JustWatch, you can easily navigate through the countless options available across multiple streaming services and enjoy a spooky movie night from the comfort of your own home.

Sources:

– WRDW/WAGT, (2023). Want to see something scary? JustWatch to browse all your subscription services to find the movie you want.

Definitions:

– JustWatch: A free app that allows users to browse and search for movies available on the streaming services they subscribe to or have access to. It offers various filters and features to make finding the perfect movie easier.

– IMDB: Internet Movie Database, an online database that provides information about movies, TV shows, actors, and more. The IMDB rating is a score given to movies based on user reviews and ratings.