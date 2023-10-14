Unlocking Netflix’s Hidden Library: Using Secret Codes to Discover More Content

Scrolling through the seemingly limited selection on Netflix can often leave users feeling like they’ve seen everything the platform has to offer. Despite there being over 6,000 movies in the Netflix library, only around 40 or 50 titles are typically visible in the main menu. However, there is a way to access the hidden gems within Netflix’s vast collection, and it involves secret codes.

Netflix has categorized its movies and TV shows into genres and sub-genres since its DVD rental days. These categories are still in use today, but they are not easily visible on the main menu. For example, while there is a Horror category, it only scratches the surface of all the different types of horror movies available on Netflix.

By utilizing secret codes, users can search for specific genres and sub-genres. All you need to do is go to the Netflix website on a web browser and enter the following address: www.netflix.com/browse/genre (followed the four or five-digit secret code).

For instance, if you’re interested in the horror comedy sub-genre, the secret code is 89585. Simply enter www.netflix.com/browse/genre/89585 to access all the movies in that genre.

One of the advantages of using secret codes is that you may come across movies that you wouldn’t have discovered otherwise. These hidden gems, such as the PG-13 film “We Have a Ghost,” can enrich your viewing experience.

It’s worth noting that searching for these codes on a TV screen using the Netflix search bar may not yield the desired results. The most effective way to utilize secret codes is on a computer, typing in the URL directly.

These secret codes not only help you find movies for specific occasions like Halloween or Christmas, but they also allow you to explore a variety of sub-genres, including musicals, screwball comedies, and more.

To find the secret codes, visit the blog at www.whatthetech.tv for a comprehensive list.

Sources:

– WAKA Action 8 News – www.wakaaction8news.com

– Netflix – www.netflix.com