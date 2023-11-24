What to Buy for the TikTok Enthusiast This Christmas

TikTok has taken the world storm, and its fans are always on the lookout for the latest trends, fashion items, skincare products, and gadgets. Creators on TikTok have been sharing their favorite gift ideas, and we decided to test out a couple of the most popular gadgets ourselves.

One of the gadgets that caught our attention is the TikTok scrolling ring. It’s a simple but ingenious device that allows users to navigate through their TikTok feed and other apps with just one hand. By connecting the ring to their smartphone via Bluetooth, users can easily scroll, pause or skip videos, and even flip pages on the Kindle app. It’s a convenient tool for multitasking, especially for those who enjoy working out on a treadmill while catching up on TikTok. With many brands and styles available on platforms like Amazon, it’s a budget-friendly gift option for any TikTok fan.

Another gadget that has caught the attention of TikTokers and YouTubers is the Pivo Pod. This device serves as a personal photographer, allowing content creators to capture their movements without the need for manual manipulation. The Pivo Pod, paired with its accompanying app, tracks faces or bodies and keeps the camera steady, resulting in professional-looking videos. Whether you’re dancing, practicing sports, or capturing action shots, the Pivo Pod ensures your content is always in focus. It’s particularly popular among those who enjoy creating dance videos, sports content, and equestrian-themed videos.

The original Pivo is priced at $90, while the advanced Pivo Max costs $260. These devices are compact and portable, making them a must-have for anyone who wants to enhance their content creation abilities on TikTok.

TikTok has undeniably revolutionized the way we consume and create content, and these gadgets are just a glimpse into the endless possibilities that come with it. So, if you’re looking for the perfect gift for the TikTok enthusiast on your list this Christmas, consider the TikTok scrolling ring or the Pivo Pod. It’s a sure way to make their content stand out and elevate their TikTok experience.

FAQ

1. Is the TikTok scrolling ring compatible with all smartphones?

Yes, the TikTok scrolling ring can be paired with any smartphone that has Bluetooth capabilities. However, it requires the user to turn on ‘assistive touch’ within the accessibility settings.

2. Does the Pivo Pod work with all cameras?

The Pivo Pod works with most cameras, but it’s important to check its compatibility with your specific camera model. It’s recommended to use it with smartphones for optimal performance.

3. Can I take the Pivo Pod with me on the go?

Yes, both the Pivo and Pivo Max are compact and portable, making them easy to carry around. They are designed to enhance content creation on the move.