Best Buy to Discontinue DVD Sales: The Rise of Streaming

Best Buy has announced that it will no longer sell DVDs after the holiday season. The 25-year-old technology that revolutionized home entertainment is declining in popularity as more American consumers turn to streaming services. Streaming platforms such as Netflix, Max, Hulu, and Amazon Prime offer thousands of movies, providing convenience and eliminating the need for physical copies that take up space on shelves.

The quality difference between streaming a Netflix 4K movie and watching a Blu-Ray DVD has become a topic of interest. In a comparison test, the streaming version of the movie “Signs” was found to be visually satisfying. However, when the Blu-Ray was played, a noticeable difference in the actors’ skin tones and overall cinematic experience was observed. Blu-Ray discs present films with lossless audio, allowing for immersive 7.1 surround sound, thus enhancing the audio quality as well.

These discrepancies in quality are due to compression. Streaming movies and shows need to be compressed to be streamed over the internet, while Blu-Ray movies are uncompressed and retain all the minute details in picture and sound. DVD formats also offer bonus features, including interviews with actors and directors, deleted scenes, and alternate endings, enhancing the value for those who enjoy revisiting movies.

Although Best Buy is discontinuing DVD sales in stores, DVDs can still be found online and rented from Red Box kiosks. Blu-Ray DVD players are available for under $100 from various retailers, making it accessible for home theater setups or family movie nights using projectors and screens.

It is important to note that when purchasing a movie for streaming on platforms like Amazon Prime, the license to watch the movie is limited to as long as it remains available on the platform. If a movie is removed due to licensing issues, it can no longer be accessed even if purchased.

In conclusion, while streaming has become the preferred method of consuming movies, Blu-Ray DVDs offer superior quality in both picture and sound, along with bonus features. With Best Buy discontinuing DVD sales, online platforms and rental kiosks remain viable options for obtaining DVDs.

– WAKA Action 8 News