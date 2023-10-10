Unlock Hidden Categories and Find New Content on Netflix

Do you ever feel like you’re stuck seeing the same movies and shows on Netflix? With over 3,000 titles available, it’s frustrating to feel limited in your options. However, there is a secret method to unlock hidden categories and discover new content that Netflix offers.

Netflix uses an algorithm to recommend titles based on your viewing history. This means that you may only be shown a fraction of the available movies and shows that cater to your interests. But fear not, because there is a way to access every title Netflix has to offer.

The key lies in understanding how Netflix organizes its content. While you can search for broad genres like “war movies” or “romantic comedies,” Netflix goes a step further categorizing its movies into sub-genres. This means that within the genre of “Dramas,” you will find subsets such as “Biographical Dramas,” “Classic Dramas,” and “Sports Dramas,” among others.

To access these hidden categories, you need to use specific codes. By copying this web address: “https://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/” followed the corresponding number for each genre, you can enter it in the address bar of your web browser. The numbers for each sub-genre can be found on websites like “http://whatthetech.tv/netflix-secret-codes/”.

It’s important to note that you can’t directly search for the genre numbers within the Netflix app or on your TV screen. Instead, you need to utilize the above link in a web browser to find the movie you want to watch. Once you’ve identified the title, you can then search for it within the Netflix app or on your TV screen.

While this process may seem a bit cumbersome, it’s worth the effort. By using these secret codes, you’ll discover a vast array of hidden gems that you didn’t even know were available on Netflix. So, why not give it a try and expand your streaming horizons?

