Unlocking Netflix’s Hidden Library: How to Find Hidden Movies and TV Shows

Have you ever found yourself scrolling through the Netflix menu, only to struggle to find something new and interesting to watch? While the main menu may showcase around 40 or 50 titles, the streaming giant actually has a library of over 6,000 movies according to a search with the app JustWatch. So, how can you access the hidden gems in Netflix’s vast collection?

Netflix has been categorizing movies and TV shows since its early days of DVD rentals, and these categories and sub-genres are still in use today. While the main menu may display broad genres like Horror, we all know that there are various types of horror movies out there. By exploring the sub-genres, you can discover classic cult films, foreign horror movies, B-movies, and horror comedies that you may have otherwise missed.

Fortunately, Netflix has secret codes that you can use to unlock these hidden categories. Simply enter a specific code in your web browser, after the URL “http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre,” and you’ll be able to browse through all the movies and TV shows in that particular genre.

For example, if you’re interested in horror comedies, the secret code is 89585. By entering “www.netflix.com/browse/genre/89585” in your browser, you’ll be able to see all the movies in Netflix’s library that fall under the horror comedy genre. This allows you to discover films that may not be prominently featured in the main menu.

While searching for secret codes within the Netflix search bar on your TV may not yield the desired results, using a computer and typing in the specific URL is the recommended method. Once you find a movie or TV show you want to watch, simply search for its title on Netflix to start streaming.

These secret codes are not only useful for finding movies for Halloween, but also for discovering Christmas movies, musicals, screwball comedies, and countless other sub-genres. If you’re looking for a comprehensive list of these codes, you can find them on the blog at www.whatthetech.tv.

Unlock the hidden library of Netflix and explore a world of movies and TV shows that you may have never known existed. Happy streaming!

Sources:

– KWCH (2023). “Unlocking Netflix’s Hidden Library: How to Find Hidden Movies and TV Shows.”

– JustWatch app (www.justwatch.com)

– www.whatthetech.tv (blog with secret codes)