Protecting Children from Compulsive Social Media Use: A Closer Look at Parental Controls

Attorney Generals in 41 states have filed a lawsuit against Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, alleging that the platforms intentionally utilize features that foster addictive behavior in young users. This has reignited concerns among parents about the addictive nature of social media and the efficacy of parental control tools.

While many parents have long complained about tactics employed social media platforms to hook users, both young and old, the effectiveness of parental controls remains in question. Instagram, for instance, offers a tool called “Supervisors” that allows parents to monitor and restrict their children’s activities on the app, but its limitations are evident.

To further investigate this issue, we created a new Instagram account posing as a 17-year-old and invited our main account to become a supervisor. While we were able to set time limits and see who followed the 17-year-old account, we were unable to access conversations between the account and its followers. Moreover, within just two minutes of creating the child’s account, we received follower requests and explicit content. These observations raise concerns about the effectiveness of current parental controls.

Faced with such challenges, parents may turn to the parental control features offered smartphone operating systems. Android’s “Family Link” feature allows parents to set restrictions and time limits on their child’s phone. However, parents should be aware that “Family Link” is automatically disabled when the child turns 13, and it requires the child to have their own Google account.

Apple’s Screen Time controls offer parents the ability to set limits, restrictions, and time allocations for various apps and websites. However, parents should note that these time limits are not applicable if the child accesses social media platforms through web browsers instead of dedicated apps. For example, if a parent sets a one-hour time limit for the Instagram app, the child can still access their account via instagram.com using incognito mode without any visible restrictions.

To address this issue, parents can enhance their child’s online safety configuring certain settings on their devices. By navigating to “Screen Time,” “Content,” and “Privacy Restrictions,” parents can block inappropriate websites and enable restrictions that prevent access to incognito or private browsing modes. While this method might not eradicate the issue entirely, it provides an additional layer of protection.

In conclusion, the lawsuit against Meta has brought attention to the issue of addictive social media use among children. While parental controls exist, they may fall short of effectively managing children’s online activities. It is crucial for parents to be vigilant, explore alternative solutions, and have open conversations with their children about responsible social media use.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Are parental controls on social media platforms effective?

Parental controls on social media platforms may have limitations and may not provide comprehensive control over a child’s activities. It is important for parents to carefully evaluate the features offered each platform and explore additional measures to ensure their child’s online safety.

2. Can childrenpass app-specific time limits accessing social media platforms through web browsers?

Yes, in certain cases, children canpass app-specific time limits accessing social media platforms through web browsers in incognito or private browsing modes. Parents need to be aware of this workaround and implement additional measures, such as configuring device settings, to block access to inappropriate content.

3. What other measures can parents take to protect their children from compulsive social media use?

In addition to parental controls, parents can establish open lines of communication with their children, set clear guidelines on screen time and social media use, and encourage healthy digital habits. It is crucial for parents to stay informed about online trends, educate themselves about potential risks, and regularly engage with their children regarding their online experiences.