Unlock Hidden Movies on Netflix Using Secret Codes

Have you ever wondered about the other thousands of movies available on Netflix that never show up on your menu? If so, then knowing the secret codes is the key to unlocking every movie in the Netflix library.

Netflix has been organizing its vast collection of movies into genres and sub-genres since its DVD rental days. They have categories for various genres like zombie movies, cult films, foreign horror, and horror comedies. However, these categories are not easily accessible from the app’s main menu.

To search for movies genre and sub-genre, you need to use the secret codes. To do this, open a web browser and enter “Netflix.com/browse/genre/” followed the specific secret code for the desired genre. By using this method, you can discover movies that may not be displayed on the main menu.

For example, if you enjoy horror comedies, you can enter the secret code for that genre and find hidden gems that you may have otherwise missed. You won’t be able to find these codes through a typical Netflix search on your TV screen, so the best way to access them is on a computer.

Once you have found a movie you want to watch, simply search for it on Netflix using its title. Not only is this method great for finding movies for Halloween, but it also works for Christmas movies, musicals, screwball comedies, and many other sub-genres.

If you’re wondering where to find these secret codes, you can visit the blog at whatthetech.tv for a comprehensive list.

Unlock the full potential of Netflix and discover hidden movie treasures using these secret codes. Happy watching!

