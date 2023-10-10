Unlocking Netflix’s Hidden Library: How to Access Secret Genre Codes

Are you tired of scrolling through Netflix’s limited selection and struggling to find something new to watch? Despite the seemingly small number of titles displayed on the main menu, there are actually thousands of movies and TV shows available on the streaming platform. So, how can you access the hidden gems within Netflix’s vast library?

Netflix has been categorizing movies and TV shows into genres and sub-genres since its early days of DVD rentals, and these categories are still in use today. While the main menu displays broad categories, there are numerous sub-genres that offer a more specific selection of films. These sub-genres include classic cult movies, foreign horror films, B-movies, and horror comedies, to name just a few.

To unlock these hidden genres, you’ll need to use secret codes. By entering the four or five-digit secret code in a web browser preceded www.netflix.com/browse/genre, you can access a specific sub-genre’s collection of movies. For example, the secret code for horror comedy is 89585, so you would type in www.netflix.com/browse/genre/89585 to explore the horror comedy films available on Netflix.

Searching for these secret codes within the Netflix search bar on a TV screen may not yield the desired results, so it’s best to use a computer and manually enter the address, Netflix.com/browse/genre/, followed the secret code. Once you find a movie you’re interested in, you can then search for it directly on Netflix.

These secret genre codes can not only help you discover new movies for Halloween or Christmas but also explore various other sub-genres like musicals and screwball comedies. With approximately 6,047 movies available on Netflix, these hidden codes can open up a world of options for your viewing pleasure.

