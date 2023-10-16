Easier Ways to Find Scary Halloween Movies to Watch

If you’re looking to find a scary Halloween movie to watch, you may be overwhelmed the sheer number of choices available across different streaming services. With over 4,000 horror movies to choose from, it can be tricky to navigate through all the options. But fear not, there’s a solution!

The app called JustWatch aims to make it easier for you to find the movies you want to watch allowing you to browse and search only on the streaming services you subscribe to or have access to. By selecting your subscribed services in the app’s settings, you can instantly view the available titles across multiple platforms.

To help narrow down your choices, JustWatch offers genre selection. If horror movies are your preference, you can still choose from over 3,000 titles. Furthermore, you can sort the results popularity, trending, year, or IMDb rating, with the latter option prioritizing movies with the highest ratings from the Internet Movie Database.

To further refine your search, you can utilize filters for release year and age rating. Additionally, the app provides movie trailers, information about the cast, and links to their IMDb pages, allowing you to make an informed decision before watching.

JustWatch is available on mobile devices, computers, and some smart TVs, including Amazon Fire Sticks. While searching and browsing is convenient across different devices, using a phone or iPad as a remote control to play the movie on a connected TV offers the easiest viewing experience.

It’s worth noting that JustWatch is a free app, allowing you to create an account and save movies to a watchlist. However, there is also a premium version available for $2.50 a month, which removes ads and offers additional filters. For most users, the free version should be sufficient to enhance their movie-watching experience.

