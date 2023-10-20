Finding the Perfect Scary Movie for Halloween Has Never Been Easier

Finding a scary Halloween movie to watch on your TV can be a daunting task with so many streaming services available. Luckily, the app JustWatch is here to make your search easier. JustWatch allows you to browse and search for movies on the streaming services you subscribe to or have access to.

To get started with JustWatch, simply select the streaming services you subscribe to in the app settings. This includes popular services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, and more, as well as lesser-known services you may have never heard of before.

Once you’ve selected your streaming services, you can narrow down your choices choosing a specific genre. For Halloween, the Horror genre offers over 3,000 titles to choose from. You can even sort the available titles popularity, trending, release year, or highest IMDB rating.

To further refine your search, JustWatch allows you to apply filters such as release year and age rating. Additionally, you can watch movie trailers, see the stars, and access the movie’s IMDB page for more information.

JustWatch is available not only on mobile devices but also on computers and some smart TVs, including Amazon Fire Sticks. However, searching on phones and iPads tends to be easier, and you can use your phone as a remote to play the selected movie on your connected TV.

The basic version of JustWatch is free and allows you to save movies to a watchlist. There is also a premium version available for $2.50 a month, which removes ads and offers more filters. However, for most users, the free version provides all the necessary features.

With JustWatch, finding the perfect scary movie to watch this Halloween has never been easier. Say goodbye to endless browsing and hello to a frightfully good time.

Sources:

– Jamie Tucker, WAKA Action 8 News