Nick Kroll reprises multiple roles in “Big Mouth” season 7

In the hit animated show “Big Mouth,” co-creator Nick Kroll showcases his versatility playing multiple characters. With the release of “Big Mouth” season 7, fans can once again enjoy Kroll showcasing his talent as he reprises his roles as Nick, Coach Steve, Maury, Lola, and Rick.

As Nick, one of the show’s lead characters, Kroll brings wit and humor to the role. He navigates the trials and tribulations of adolescence, offering a relatable portrayal of the awkwardness and confusion that often accompany this stage of life. Through Nick, Kroll captures the essence of growing up and explores the challenges faced teenagers in a comedic and insightful manner.

Coach Steve, another character portrayed Kroll, provides endless laughs with his dim-witted and eccentric personality. This lovable yet clueless gym teacher adds a unique dynamic to the show, making audiences laugh while also shedding light on the peculiarities of high school life.

Maury, Lola, and Rick are additional characters where Kroll’s talent shines through. Maury, as the Hormone Monster, embodies the primal and impulsive side of adolescence. Lola, the sassy and confident friend, offers a fresh perspective on the challenges faced teenage girls. And Rick, a recurring character, brings humor and wisdom to the show as the school’s guidance counselor.

Through his portrayal of these characters, Kroll continues to demonstrate his comedic prowess and ability to capture the essence of various personalities. With each season of “Big Mouth,” he brings new depth and dimension to his roles, making the show a standout success.

Sources:

– “Big Mouth” season 7