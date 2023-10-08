TikTok User Highlights Netflix’s New Password Crackdown Policy

In a viral video on TikTok, user Nia (@antoniabashir) brought attention to Netflix’s recent crackdown on password sharing, which has garnered over 2 million views. Nia starts the video expressing her surprise, asking, “So when was ya’ll gonna tell me that Netflix was not playing?” She then reveals her Smart TV, stating that she uses her mother’s account because she doesn’t want to pay for her own Netflix subscription.

This video sheds light on Netflix’s controversial decision to address the widespread practice of password sharing among its subscribers. The streaming giant announced plans to crack down on password sharing in 2023. Nia’s video demonstrates the consequences of this change as she tries to access her profile on her Smart TV and receives a prompt saying her TV is not part of the Netflix Household for that account.

As a response to the issue of password sharing, Netflix has implemented a protocol where only users on the same internet connection, known as a “Netflix Household,” can access an account. Additional users can be added to a Netflix account through standard or premium plans, which come at an extra cost. Prices for subscription plans now range from $6.99 to $19.99 per month.

Comments on Nia’s video showcased a range of opinions regarding Netflix’s new policy. Some users expressed their dissatisfaction and claimed they would no longer use the service. However, others suggested workarounds topass the restrictions.

Despite potential customer backlash, Netflix’s strategy appears to be paying off. According to data from Bloomberg Second Measure, after the introduction of the new policy in late May, U.S. subscriber rates increased an impressive 236% from May 21 to June 18. The implementation of location tracking to enforce single-home use has helped Netflix acquire new subscribers in the fiercely competitive streaming market.

Overall, Netflix’s decision to crack down on password sharing has been met with mixed reactions. While some users are unhappy with the stricter measures, others see it as a necessary step to boost the company’s revenue. As the streaming market continues to evolve, it seems that Netflix is determined to protect its bottom line.

Source: The Daily Dot