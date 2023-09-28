“Yearnposting”: The Rise of Emotion-Inducing Content

Emotion-inducing posts known as “yearnposting” have gained popularity on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram. These posts feature deeply melancholic quotes paired with evocative images or cinematic songs, designed to make viewers pause and feel something beyond mindless scrolling. The term “yearnposting” was coined writer Michelle Santiago Cortés to describe this trend.

“Yearnposting” is a combination of wholesome memes, motivational posts, and trauma memes that allow Gen Z to express shared experiences and frustrations. The rise of yearnposting can be attributed to Gen Z’s fascination with the “sad girl” figure, their appreciation for subtle humor with subtext, and their inclination to romanticize the mundane aspects of everyday life.

Creative individuals, such as meme account owner Kyela Evenhouse (@nimity.online) and artist Juliet (@chicfeast.art), have amassed large followings creating earnest yearnposting content. Evenhouse believes that yearnposting is not about longing for something specific, but rather enjoying and being consumed longing as a break from despair and a connection to hope. Juliet sees yearnposting as a form of art that has always existed but now takes on a new format that is accessible to everyone.

Yearnposting has gained traction because it provides a way for young people to express themselves in the face of a normacrisis, a never-ending state of uncertainty and mental health vulnerability. It offers a respite from the overwhelming flood of frivolous content and acts as a platform for communal moaning and the sharing of concerns. While it remains to be seen whether yearnposting is just a passing trend or a new form of social media engagement, its appeal lies in its ability to evoke genuine emotions and create connections.

Source: The Digital Fairy’s editorial platform Digiverse, Michelle Santiago Cortés