TikTok’s Bizarre Crawling Trend Takes Over Shops Across The World

A peculiar trend has been taking over TikTok recently, involving groups of people crawling around shops in what can only be described as a surreal experiment. The trend, which has gained millions of likes and followers, showcases individuals crawling in a human centipede-like formation, creating chaos and unease among staff and onlookers.

The videos, often accompanied screams in the background, primarily come from the account @crawly_posessed, whose bio invites users to “JOIN OUR CULT NOW.” The account provides links to a Discord server named “POSSESSED” and a Telegram channel with the description “WE ARE CULT, DESTROY YOUR LIMITATIONS, PROTEST TO SOCIETY, BE OBSESSED WITH US.” It is here that participants can plan their upcoming crawls or “raids” as they refer to them.

While the trend appears to have originated in Warsaw, Poland, it has since spread to the UK, prompting caution for those out shopping at popular retailers such as Zara, Mango, and KFC. The crawling group, seemingly fueled a sense of rebellion and defiance, selects various shops as their targets, including the small booths found in shopping centers that sell cheap phone cases.

The videos have elicited mixed reactions, with viewers expressing both amusement and discomfort. Some comments describe the group as a “wolfpack” or joke about a hypothetical scenario with friends. Nevertheless, the trend continues to capture attention and curiosity.

@Crawly_posessed recently hinted at an upcoming event, stating that “something is coming soon” and promising spectators an experience unlike anything seen before. This cryptic message has only fueled the anticipation surrounding the group’s future endeavors.

As the crawling trend gains traction worldwide, it poses the question of how far people are willing to go for attention and amusement. At its core, it highlights the ability of social media platforms to influence and shape behavior, no matter how bizarre or unsettling it may seem.