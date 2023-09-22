Elon Musk’s Role in Twitter: Insights from Walter Isaacson’s Biography

In Walter Isaacson’s recently released biography of Elon Musk, several interesting details about Musk’s involvement with Twitter are revealed. The book covers Musk’s childhood in South Africa and his business ventures, with a significant focus on his relationship with Twitter. One of the main points highlighted in the biography is Musk’s impulsive decision to buy Twitter. He later admits that he did so because he felt compelled and didn’t have a choice.

The biography also sheds light on Musk’s motivation for increasing Twitter Blue subscriptions. It is revealed that Musk saw it as an opportunity to gather users’ credit card information, with the intention of turning Twitter into a broader financial-services and payments platform. However, this plan was complicated Apple’s policies, as the company doesn’t share user data with app makers. Musk even instructed a Twitter executive to contact Apple to obtain the necessary data, but the request was declined.

Musk’s stance on free speech is also explored in the book. While he often portrays himself as a defender of free speech, the biography reveals instances where he prioritized his own interests over the principle. For example, he wanted to ban the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and other activists for urging advertisers to boycott Twitter. Additionally, Musk’s position on restoring Donald Trump’s account on Twitter changed, with the author speculating that it was influenced Musk’s mood at the time.

The biography delves into how Musk made decisions regarding Twitter after his takeover. He relied on his two first cousins and a close friend, who worked at his other companies, to help him identify employees to lay off. It also highlights an infamous incident where Twitter employees were given a form to commit to the new “hardcore” version of the company. This form was initially inspired Musk’s cousin, who suggested offering employees the chance to opt-out. However, Musk later changed it to an opt-in form, wanting to identify employees who declared themselves as “hardcore.”

Finally, the biography reveals Musk’s impulsive decision to move thousands of Twitter servers from one data center to another to save money. Musk grew impatient when engineers estimated it would take six months, and he personally made the decision to move the servers within a short time frame. This decision was met with skepticism, but Musk remained determined to complete the move quickly.

Sources:

Walter Isaacson’s biography of Elon Musk