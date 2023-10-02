The CRTC’s Decision on Registration Rules for Online Streaming Services

Summary: The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) recently made a decision regarding mandatory registration rules for audio and visual services under the Online Streaming Act (Bill C-11). While some critics believe this decision is part of an oppressive online censorship scheme, it is not as extreme as they suggest, nor as benign as the CRTC claims. The registration requirements apply to a wide range of undertakings, including podcast services, online news sites, adult content sites, and social media platforms. However, the CRTC has set a revenue threshold of $10 million for the registration requirement, exempting smaller or foreign services with a limited Canadian user base.

The CRTC’s decision raises concerns for a few reasons. Firstly, it rejects requests to exclude services that do not fit the conventional video or audio streaming mold, such as podcasts. Additionally, the decision contradicts the government’s stance that platforms are regulated while users are not, as some users are now included in the registration requirement.

Furthermore, the CRTC’s analysis implies that this decision is just the beginning, with the registration requirement serving as a first step towards a broader regulatory framework. The Commission argues that the information provided through registration is essential for future decision-making on compliance with the Broadcasting Act objectives. However, this claim contradicts its statement that the registration requirement is minimal and only requires limited information.

The CRTC justifies its decision citing the need for information about online undertakings to fulfill broadcasting policy objectives, such as providing a range of content, balance and variety of information, and extended broadcasting services in English and French to all Canadians. However, these justifications seem inconsistent and raise questions about the effectiveness and necessity of the registration requirement.

