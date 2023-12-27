Ricky Gervais Faces Backlash Over “Armageddon” Netflix Special

Ricky Gervais’s latest Netflix special, “Armageddon,” has received criticism from both critics and disability advocates. The controversy started even before the show’s release when Gervais made a joke that mocked terminally ill children and used an ableist slur. Disability charity Scope condemned both Gervais and Netflix, expressing concern that the joke could normalize abuse towards disabled individuals.

Critics have expressed their disappointment with Gervais’s performance in “Armageddon.” The Independent’s TV critic, Nick Hilton, described the show as “an anti-satire” and criticized Gervais for relying on offensive jokes rather than delivering piercing satire. Hilton argued that rather than challenging the abuses of the establishment, Gervais fell into the trap of political correctness and laziness, playing on the majority’s fear of minority voices.

The Telegraph’s review of the live show on which the special was filmed also found Gervais’s performance lacking surprise and novelty. They pointed out that other comedians, such as Jerry Sadowitz and Jimmy Carr, excel in delivering both bad-taste one-liners and thought-provoking comedy that challenges social norms.

The Guardian’s critic acknowledged that there is room in comedy to satirize over-earnestness and the contradictions of political correctness but criticized Gervais for being smug rather than inquisitive. They suggested that Gervais should focus on enhancing the quality of his jokes rather than attempting to justify offensive remarks.

Gervais defended his controversial joke claiming that people weren’t truly offended and that the majority of the reaction was faux offense. He argued that he has a duty to the millions of people who enjoyed and understood his comedy and that he wouldn’t waste time placating a few detractors. He emphasized the importance of ignoring hecklers and continuing to perform for the majority of his audience.

While Gervais maintains that his provocative comedy serves a purpose, critics argue that he fails to deliver the incisive and meaningful social commentary expected of him. The controversy surrounding “Armageddon” highlights the complexity of navigating sensitive topics in comedy and the need for comedians to balance free speech with responsibility towards marginalized communities.