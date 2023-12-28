Ricky Gervais Faces Criticism for Controversial Netflix Special

Ricky Gervais is facing backlash from critics over his recently released Netflix special, Armageddon. The comedian’s stand-up show, which tackles political correctness and oversensitivity, has been met with a divisive response.

Prior to its release, the special sparked controversy due to a joke in which Gervais mocks terminally ill children and uses an ableist slur. Disability charity Scope condemned Gervais and Netflix, expressing concern about the normalization of abuse faced disabled individuals on a daily basis.

Critics have voiced their disappointment with Gervais’s latest efforts, with some describing the show as lacking satire and resorting to lazy comedy. They argue that his jokes about illegal immigrants, homeless people, and transgender individuals cater to majority fears rather than challenging societal norms.

Variety criticized Gervais’s delivery and noted the absence of his trademark wit and style. The review lamented the decline of a once sharp comedic mind and expressed a desire for Gervais to receive tough love and fresh material.

The Telegraph echoed these sentiments, emphasizing that Gervais’s performance did not offer any surprises and paled in comparison to other comedians who push boundaries and provoke intellectual thought.

The Guardian’s critic suggested that Gervais had the potential for witty commentary on the contradictions of political correctness but ultimately fell short due to an overly macho and smug approach. They advised him to simply write better jokes.

Gervais defended his controversial material, claiming that the majority of the reaction was not genuine offense but a desire to be heard. He argued that he had a duty to his fans who found the jokes humorous and did not want to disappoint them catering to a few detractors.

While Gervais’s Netflix special has generated significant attention and debate, it remains to be seen how it will be remembered in the broader context of his comedic career.