Yellow Trucking: The Rise and Fall of an American Icon

Yellow Trucking, formerly known as YRC Worldwide, was once an iconic presence on American highways. However, its sudden closure in July threw the company into chaos, leading to its subsequent bankruptcy and leaving many wondering about the future of the freight giant.

Yellow’s roots can be traced back to a taxi service in Oklahoma in the 1920s, which eventually grew into one of the top 10 freight carriers in the country, generating over $6 billion in revenue in 2022. But a series of corporate missteps, from mismanagement to malfeasance, pushed the company to the brink.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, disrupting the nation’s supply chain, Yellow received a $700 million lifeline loan through the CARES Act. However, even with this injection of funds, it was not enough to save the company.

Despite initial concerns about snarled supply chains and increased freight prices, experts suggest that the impact of Yellow’s closure has been less severe than anticipated. “In a macro-sense, one company goes down, other companies rise up and take their freight,” explains Michael Belzer, an economics professor and former truck driver.

While the closure of Yellow has undoubtedly disrupted the lives of many truckers, the broader industry has managed to adapt. Some former Yellow employees have found it challenging to secure comparable positions, experiencing pay decreases and job instability. The absence of Yellow’s well-paying union jobs has left a void in the economy.

Yellow Trucking operated in the less-than-truckload (LTL) market, which is known for its small margins but wide-ranging customer base. LTL trucking touches every aspect of people’s lives, from delivering to homes and hospitals to retail stores and barber shops. However, experts suggest that the impact of Yellow’s closure on shipping costs has been minimal. While LTL rates did increase slightly, it was mostly due to rising diesel prices rather than Yellow’s absence.

The future of Yellow Trucking remains uncertain as stakeholders, including government agencies and creditors, grapple with the company’s bankruptcy. However, the industry as a whole continues to adapt and thrive, demonstrating once again the resilience and flexibility of the American trucking sector.