What Thanksgiving Movie Was in the 70s?

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, many people enjoy gathering with loved ones to watch movies that capture the essence of this special holiday. While there are numerous films centered around Thanksgiving, one particular movie from the 1970s stands out as a classic choice for this festive occasion. Let’s take a closer look at this beloved film and why it continues to be a favorite among audiences.

The Movie: “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” (1987)

Although not set during Thanksgiving, “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” is often associated with the holiday due to its heartwarming storyline that revolves around two strangers trying to make it home for Thanksgiving. Directed John Hughes, this comedy-drama stars Steve Martin as Neal Page, a high-strung businessman, and John Candy as Del Griffith, a lovable but clumsy shower curtain ring salesman. The film follows their misadventures as they encounter various obstacles while attempting to reach their respective destinations.

Why “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” is a Thanksgiving Favorite

“Planes, Trains and Automobiles” has become a Thanksgiving staple for several reasons. Firstly, the film explores themes of friendship, gratitude, and the importance of family, which align perfectly with the spirit of Thanksgiving. Additionally, the comedic chemistry between Martin and Candy, combined with their memorable performances, has made this movie a timeless classic that continues to resonate with audiences.

FAQs

Q: Is “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” suitable for all ages?

A: While the movie is rated R for some language and adult humor, it can still be enjoyed mature audiences and families with older children.

Q: Are there any other Thanksgiving movies from the 70s?

A: While “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” is the most well-known Thanksgiving-themed movie from the 70s, there are a few other films from that era that touch upon the holiday, such as “The Last Waltz” (1978), a documentary about The Band’s final concert on Thanksgiving Day.

Q: Can I stream “Planes, Trains and Automobiles”?

A: Yes, the movie is available for streaming on various platforms, making it easily accessible for those who wish to enjoy it during the Thanksgiving season.

In conclusion, “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” is the quintessential Thanksgiving movie from the 70s. Its heartwarming story, memorable performances, and timeless themes make it a beloved choice for families and friends to enjoy together during this special holiday. So, gather your loved ones, grab some popcorn, and get ready to embark on a hilarious and heartwarming journey with Neal and Del as they navigate their way home for Thanksgiving.